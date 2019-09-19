Virginia vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 21 Virginia (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)

Current Records: Virginia 3-0-0; Old Dominion 1-1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Old Dominion will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Virginia at 7 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia should still be feeling good after a win, while Old Dominion will be looking to right the ship.

The Monarchs were the 49-35 winners over Virginia Tech when they last met Sept. of last year. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. Old Dominion took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Virginia Tech. The losing side was boosted by QB Stone Smartt, who rushed for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Virginia might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 31-24 victory over Florida State.

Old Dominion's loss took them down to 1-1 while Virginia's win pulled them up to 3-0. The Cavaliers rank 16th in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 261.70 on average. Less enviably, the Monarchs are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 308 on average. So the Old Dominion squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Monarchs.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.