The Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to Illinois when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday afternoon. Virginia opened the season with a 34-17 win over Richmond, but it came up short in a 24-3 final against Illinois last week. Old Dominion pulled off an upset against Virginia Tech in its opener before losing to East Carolina last week.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Old Dominion odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Old Dominion vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Old Dominion. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Old Dominion vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Old Dominion spread: Virginia -9.5

Virginia vs. Old Dominion over/under: 52 points

Virginia vs. Old Dominion picks: See picks here

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia was unable to overcome three turnovers against Illinois last week, but it should have a much cleaner performance against an inferior opponent this week. The Cavaliers were facing an Illini defense that has already put together strong outings against Wyoming and Indiana as well. Virginia senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 21 of 33 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against Richmond, and he should produce similar numbers on Saturday.

His top target has been junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., who has caught six passes for 156 yards and a score. Senior running back Perris Jones leads the rushing attack with 26 carries for 130 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. Old Dominion is just 2-11 in its last 13 road games, and it has failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games in Week 3.

Why Old Dominion can cover

Old Dominion has already proven that it can pull off a big upset, as it knocked off Virginia Tech as a 6-point underdog in Week 1. The Monarchs were unable to make it back-to-back upsets last week, but it only trailed East Carolina by two points in the third quarter before eventually losing. They are facing a Virginia team that is going through some struggles under first-year coach Tony Elliott, so that is something that Old Dominion can take advantage of.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Wolff has developed a ton of chemistry with junior wide receiver Ali Jennings III, as the duo have connected for 322 yards and three touchdowns through two games. Junior running back Blake Watson leads the ground game with 24 carries for 101 yards and a score. The Monarchs have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, while Virginia has only covered once in its last six contests.

How to make Old Dominion vs. Virginia picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. Old Dominion 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Old Dominion vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Virginia vs. Old Dominion spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.