Virginia vs. Pittsburgh odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 9-0 on Cavaliers, Panthers games

Virginia faces a major challenge in its quest for a berth in the ACC title game, hosting Pittsburgh on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers have won three straight conference games and can maintain the Coastal Division lead with a victory, while the Panthers have just one ACC loss and can tie for the division lead with a win. Last week, they rallied from a double-digit deficit to upset Duke, 54-45, at home. The Cavaliers are 7.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5 in the latest Virginia vs. Pittsburgh odds. Before you make any Virginia vs. Pitt picks, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel knows the Cavaliers lost at Indiana in Week 2 and fell 35-21 at N.C. State a month ago. But they have since won three straight with a combination of efficient offense and a big-play defense.

In last week's 31-21 win over North Carolina, emerging dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins led the offense with four total touchdowns. The junior threw for 217 yards and three scores and rushed for 112 yards and another touchdown. The Cavaliers (6-2) held the Tar Heels to 66 rushing yards and had a two-to-one advantage in time of possession.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in all of their victories this year, but there's no guarantee they will do it again facing a Pittsburgh club that has a history of playing spoiler.

Last year, the Panthers ruined Miami's bid for an undefeated regular season with a home upset as a two-touchdown underdog. Two weeks ago, they nearly did the same to playoff-hopeful Notre Dame in a 19-14 loss as a three-touchdown underdog.

Pittsburgh (4-4) stumbled out of the gate to a 2-3 start that included blowout losses to Penn State and UCF by 76 combined points. A perpetually leaky defense appeared to be the main culprit, but the Panthers have made strides. They held the powerful Irish offense to 344 total yards and Notre Dame had to rally with two late scores to overcome a 14-6 second-half deficit.

