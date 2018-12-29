Virginia vs. South Carolina, Belk Bowl score: Cavs win first bowl game since 2005 in shutout

Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia both snapped bowl losing streaks and capped off a breakthrough season with a resounding win, shutting out South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl.

Mendenhall himself had lost four straight bowl games (one at Virginia, three at BYU) and the Wahoos had not won a bowl game since 2005 prior to Saturday's victory, which served as a defining moment for his rebuild efforts in Charlottesville. Virginia won two games in Mendenhall's first season, six in his second and with this win have won eight games for the first time since 2011.

"I'm so lucky to be at UVA and coach these kids," Mendenhall told ESPN after the game.

Olamide Zaccheus capped off his terrific career by taking home MVP honors in the win. Zaccheus is the school's career record holder for receptions and second all-time in receiving yards, and he provided the explosive spark that a plodding Wahoos offense needed to pull away from the Gamecocks.

Olamide Zaccheaus finishes his career as @belkbowl MVP, the career record holder for receptions at @UVAFootball and second in the Virginia record book for career receiving yards.

Throughout the offseason, there was excitement around the South Carolina program and belief that the Gamecocks might be able to challenge Georgia in the SEC East. After losing handily to the Bulldogs in Week 2, the season settled into a much more familiar rhythm with wins against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee and losses against every top 25 team on the schedule. The Gamecock fans traveled well to the nearby Charlotte, North Carolina bowl game, but the product on the field left much to be desired.

"Disappointed with the performance," Will Muschamp said after the game, via The State. "I appreciate our fan base. We sold our allotment of tickets, and we didn't put on a good performance, and that's on me. I apologize."

South Carolina will open the 2019 season back in the same building, facing North Carolina in the Belk College Kickoff game on Aug. 31.