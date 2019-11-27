Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. No. 24 Virginia Tech (away)
Current Records: Virginia 8-3; Virginia Tech 8-3
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at noon ET on Friday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Virginia Tech got themselves on the board against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, but Pitt never followed suit. Virginia Tech was the clear victor by a 28 to nothing margin over Pitt. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Virginia's strategy against the Liberty Flames last week. Virginia put the hurt on Liberty with a sharp 55-27 win. The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Bryce Perkins, who passed for 199 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts, and RB PK Kier, who rushed for 82 yards and one TD on ten carries. Kier's performance made up for a slower contest against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets three weeks ago.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Hokies going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hokies enter the game with 35 sacks, good for 13th best in the nation. But the Cavaliers are even better: they come into the game boasting the eighth most sacks in the league at 37. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hokies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 48
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia Tech have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Virginia Tech 34 vs. Virginia 31
- Nov 24, 2017 - Virginia Tech 10 vs. Virginia 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Virginia Tech 52 vs. Virginia 10
- Nov 28, 2015 - Virginia Tech 23 vs. Virginia 20
