Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds: 2019 Commonwealth Cup picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers clash Friday at Charlottesville, Va., with the winner staking claim to the ACC Coastal Division championship, as well as the 2019 Commonwealth Cup trophy. The Hokies (8-3), who are tied for first with the Cavaliers (8-3) at 5-2 in the division, are 2-2 on the road, while Virginia, which has won 12 of 13 home games since the beginning of last season, is 6-0 at Scott Stadium in 2019. The game kicks off at noon ET. Virginia Tech has won the last 15 games in the series. The Hokies are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia: Virginia Tech -2.5

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia over-under: 47.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia money line: Virginia Tech -137, Virginia +115

VAT: Offense averages 381.4 yards per game

UVA: Averaging 33.2 points per game

The Hokies are in their fourth season under coach Justin Fuente, and have compiled a 33-18 record in his time with the school. No other active ACC coach can top his 25 wins over his first three years, with Pitt's Pat Narduzzi the closest with 21. The Hokies have extended their streak of consecutive bowl appearances to 27 straight seasons, the longest active streak in the nation.

Defensively, Virginia Tech is led by junior linebacker Rayshard Ashby, who leads the Hokies in tackles with 98, including 49 solo. He has also registered 4.5 sacks, defensed one pass and forced two fumbles. Sophomore defensive back Chamarri Conner leads the team in sacks with 5.5 and has defensed seven passes and forced one fumble.

Even though they've dominated the series recently, the Hokies are no guarantee to cover the Virginia Tech vs. Virginia spread in this Commonwealth Cup 2019 matchup.

That's because Virginia has been red-hot as well. The Cavaliers have won three straight and are looking for their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Virginia is bowl eligible for the third year in a row and has clinched a winning season in back-to-back years.

Fueling the Cavaliers' offense is senior quarterback Bryce Perkins, who leads Virginia in rushing and passing. Perkins has completed 245 of his 380 passes for 2,638 yards and 15 touchdowns, while carrying 177 times for 523 yards and nine TDs. He has thrown for seven TDs over the past four games, including three at North Carolina.

