The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. The Hokies are 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Virginia is 5-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Cavaliers enter Saturday's rivalry having won four of their last five games. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has lost five of its last six.

The Hokies are favored by three-points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia spread: Virginia Tech -3

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia over-under: 62.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia money line: Virginia Tech -145, Virginia +125

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 45-10, which was the final score in Virginia Tech's tilt against the Clemson Tigers last week. Virginia Tech was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Hokies have struggled offensively in their most recent outings, averaging just 16.0 points per game in their last three contests.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Hokies will enter Saturday's rivalry matchup full of confidence. That's because Virginia Tech has dominated this series over the years, winning 15 of its last 16 meetings against the Cavaliers. In addition, the Hokies are 10-0 in their last 10 home games against Virginia.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, Virginia was hampered by 110 penalty yards against the Boston College Eagles last week, but luckily for the Cavaliers that wasn't the tale of the game. Virginia walked away with a 43-32 win. QB Brennan Armstrong had a stellar game for the Cavaliers as he passed for one TD and 287 yards on 27 attempts, in addition to rushing for one TD and 130 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Armstrong has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Cavaliers have scored 44 or more points in two of their last three games. They've also been sensational against the spread this season, covering the number in each of their last five outings. However, Virginia is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 meetings against the Hokies.

