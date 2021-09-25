Through 3 Quarters

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Virginia Cavaliers as the Demon Deacons lead 34-17. Wake Forest has been led by QB Sam Hartman, who so far has passed for three TDs and 233 yards on 24 attempts.

With five sacks, the Wake Forest defense has been a true menace for Virginia's offensive line. We'll see if Wake Forest can continue to haunt the offensive line.

Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Virginia

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-0; Virginia 2-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wake Forest and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

The Demon Deacons took their matchup against the Florida State Seminoles last week by a conclusive 35-14 score. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. WR A.T. Perry and QB Sam Hartman were among the main playmakers for Wake Forest as the former caught seven passes for one TD and 155 yards and the latter passed for two TDs and 259 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 37 yards on the ground.

Wake Forest's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and three fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Virginia ended up a good deal behind the North Carolina Tar Heels when they played last week, losing 59-39. The losing side was boosted by QB Brennan Armstrong, who passed for four TDs and 554 yards on 54 attempts.

Wake Forest is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Demon Deacons' victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wake Forest is 157th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with five on the season. Virginia has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 199th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 200.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wake Forest have won both of the games they've played against Virginia in the last seven years.