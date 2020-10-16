An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Both teams are 1-2; Wake Forest is 1-1 at home, while Virginia is 0-1 on the road. The Cavaliers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an against-the-spread loss. The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest spread: UVA -2.5

Virginia vs. Wake Forest over-under: 58 points

Virginia vs. Wake Forest money line: UVA -135, WAKE +115

What you need to know about Virginia

The Cavaliers have been outscored 34-0 in the first quarter of games this season, including 14-0 in last week's home loss to NC State. The 38-21 defeat snapped Virginia's nine-game home winning streak. NC State scored 17 points off four Virginia turnovers, and the Cavaliers also converted just four of 18 third-down conversions.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has passed for 596 yards and five touchdowns, but has six interceptions this season. Virginia's defense is strong against the run, allowing 124 yards per game on the ground. In addition, Virginia is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have not played since a 66-14 victory against Campbell, an FCS school, on Oct. 2. Wake Forest rushed for 299 yards in that game, and the backfield tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Christian Beal-Smith combined to run for 405 yards and eight touchdowns in the past two games.

Wake Forest is just 1-4 in its last five games. However, the Demon Deacons are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games at home.

