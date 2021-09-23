Wake Forest and Virginia opened up ACC play last week, and the programs will face off on Friday ahead of the weekend. The Cavaliers will host the Demon Deacons at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The visitors have one of the country's most fearsome defenses, but the home team's dynamic passing attack is just as potent.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Wake Forest vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Cavaliers as four-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 68.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Wake Forest picks, make sure you see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on a 72-58 run on all top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Virginia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Virginia vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -4

Wake Forest vs. Virginia over-under: 68.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Virginia money line: Virginia -180, Wake Forest +155

WF: The Demon Deacons are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against Virginia

UVA: The Cavaliers 5-0 against the spread in their previous five home games

Why Wake Forest can cover



Wake Forest has been dominant on both sides of the ball early on this season. The Demon Deacons have outscored opposing teams by an average of 26 points through three games, and their defense has been just as impressive. Wake Forest's nine takeaways rank second in the country. While the visitors have only played at home this season, they've also performed at a high level at Scott Stadium in recent years.

Wake Forest is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven road games against Virginia. The Demon Deacons have won the previous four matchups by an average of more than 10 points. There's no reason to believe that the underdogs can't keep their hot streak going against the Cavaliers.

Why Virginia can cover

Few teams have scored like the Cavaliers this year. Virginia is averaging 43.1 points per game. Only three teams have more total yards than Virginia this season, and Brennan Armstrong's passing has a lot to do with that. The signal-caller has tallied 1,298 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns with two interceptions. His production through the air gives the Cavaliers a shot to beat any team.

Virginia led No. 21 North Carolina by four points on the road last week before falling behind in the second half in a blowout loss. The Cavaliers have won their home games by an average of 35.5 points per game, though. They've only conceded 14 points at Scott Stadium through two games this season.

How to make Virginia vs. Wake Forest picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 68 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.