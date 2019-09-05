Virginia vs. William & Mary odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert on 9-4 run

The Virginia Cavaliers kick off their 2019 home slate on Friday night when they host in-state rival William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Scott Stadium. Virginia is coming off a strong season opener in which it dominated the second half of a 30-14 win over ACC foe Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the FCS-level Tribe used 24 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away in a 30-17 season-opening win against Lafayette. Virginia has won nine of the last 10 meetings in this series, the last of which was a 28-10 victory in 2017. The Cavaliers are 34.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Virginia vs. William & Mary odds. Before making your Virginia vs. William & Mary picks, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Last year, the Cavaliers as 4.5-point underdogs against South Carolina in the Belk Bowl rolled to a 28-0 shutout.

Hunt knows Virginia will be wary of avoiding a letdown against an FCS opponent after it faced a conference rival in Week 1 and has another one on deck in Week 3 when it hosts Florida State.

Last week, the Cavaliers ramped up their intensity in the second half. They took the lead with a field goal on their first drive of the third quarter and never looked back as the defense pitched a second-half shutout. They generated two turnovers and held the Panthers to 263 total yards. Dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins finished 20-of-34 for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Hasise Dubois with a 13-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 23-14 midway through the third quarter.

Even so, the Cavaliers aren't assured of covering the Virginia vs. William & Mary spread against an FCS club that will be highly motivated.

The Tribe are expected to show improvement following last year's uneven 4-6 campaign under longtime coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired after 39 seasons. They posted upsets over Bucknell and eventual CAA champion Maine, but had their share of setbacks.

The new coach is Mike London, a familiar face at Scott Stadium. He coached the Cavaliers for six seasons earlier this decade and will be making his first trip back to his former program. The Tribe muscled their way to 255 rushing yards on 58 attempts in their season-opening win over Lafayette. Hollis Mathis led the way with 16 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

