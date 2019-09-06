Virginia vs. William & Mary odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert on 9-4 run

The Virginia Cavaliers earned a tough win over a conference opponent in their season-opener. Now, they turn their attention to an in-state FCS rival that would love nothing more than to make its season by pulling the upset. Virginia hosts William & Mary on Friday at Scott Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The clubs last met in 2017, with Virginia posting a 28-10 victory. The Cavaliers also have an all-time 29-6-1 edge in the series. Virginia is coming off a 30-14 road win over Pittsburgh last week and host ACC foe Florida State in Week 3. On the other sideline, the Tribe beat Lafayette 30-17 in their debut under first-year coach Mike London. The Cavaliers are 34.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Virginia vs. William & Mary odds. Before locking in your Virginia vs. William & Mary picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt knows the Cavaliers entered the season with many questions in the run game after they ranked No. 10 in the ACC last year and lost 1,026-yard rusher Jordan Ellis. But their season-opener appears to suggest that they might have found a solution. They rushed for 129 yards on 33 carries as part of a balanced effort against the Panthers.

Wayne Taulapapa led the way with 66 yards on 10 rushes with a touchdown. The Hawaii native showed a mix of speed and physicality as he consistently gained yards after contact and was elusive in open space. The sophomore capped the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run and quarterback Bryce Perkins added 44 rushing yards. Perkins was also steady under center, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Even so, the Cavaliers aren't assured of covering the Virginia vs. William & Mary spread against an FCS club that will be highly motivated.

The Tribe are expected to show improvement following last year's uneven 4-6 campaign under longtime coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired after 39 seasons. They posted upsets over Bucknell and eventual CAA champion Maine, but had their share of setbacks.

The new coach is Mike London, a familiar face at Scott Stadium. He coached the Cavaliers for six seasons earlier this decade and will be making his first trip back to his former program. The Tribe muscled their way to 255 rushing yards on 58 attempts in their season-opening win over Lafayette. Hollis Mathis led the way with 16 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

