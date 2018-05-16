Visionary former SEC commissioner Mike Slive dies at 77

Former Southeastern Conference commissioner Mike Slive, who led the league to a dominant stretch of success previously unseen in college athletics, died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Before retiring from his SEC post in 2015, Slive announced that he was beginning treatment following the recurrence of prostate cancer. He had originally been diagnosed in the 1990s.

Slive served as SEC commissioner from 2002-15, overseeing the league's unprecedented run of accomplishment during his tenure. Over his 14 seasons at the helm, the SEC won 10 national titles in football and three more in men's college basketball. In total, the conference captured 81 national titles in 19 different sports during his time as leader.

Off the field, Slive oversaw the creation of the SEC Network and the expansion of the conference from 12 teams to 14. It was during this time that the SEC saw its revenues from television deals make it the wealthiest conference in the country.

Slive also helped repair the reputation of the conference. When he first became commissioner of the SEC, the league had nine schools either on NCAA probation or under NCAA investigation. Slive promised that every member of the school would be off probation within five years of his appointment, and he worked with school officials to implement reforms and hold themselves to higher standards.

"I'm so saddened to learn that Mike Slive, who was both a personal friend and mentor, has passed," said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin in a series of tweets. "He was a brilliant leader who cared deeply about the people he led and the universities they represented. College athletics in general and the Southeastern Conference, in particular, will reap the benefit of Mike's efforts and wisdom for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz, Anna and all of Mike's friends and loved ones."

Slive also spent three years as the coordinator of the Bowl Championship Series (2006-08) and two as the chair of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee (2008-09). Slive was also a driving force behind what eventually became the College Football Playoff. Following 12-0 Auburn's exclusion from the BCS Championship in 2004, Slive began campaigning for a four-team playoff in college football. It was a campaign he carried on for years, and one that finally came to fruition with the creation of the College Football Playoff in 2014.

"Mike was a true visionary and someone I have been proud to call a dear friend for many years," said LSU AD Joe Alleva. "His integrity and leadership have left a lasting legacy in the SEC and all of college athletics. We will all miss him terribly."

Before taking over as commissioner of the SEC, he was the first commissioner of Conference USA from 1995-2002 and the first commissioner of the Great Midwest Conference when it was founded in 1991.

A memorial service for Slive will be held at Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, May 16.

