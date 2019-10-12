W. Kentucky vs. Army: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Army West Point football game
Who's Playing
W. Kentucky (home) vs. Army (away)
Current Records: W. Kentucky 3-2-0; Army 3-2-0
What to Know
Army has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Army doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Black Knights scored first but ultimately less than Tulane in their game last week. The Black Knights fell to Tulane 42-33. The losing side was boosted by QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, Western Kentucky lost to Old Dominion when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow Old Dominion the same satisfaction this time around. Western Kentucky took down Old Dominion 20-3. Twenty seems to be a good number for the Hilltoppers as the team scooped up a win with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago.
Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Army's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hilltoppers are sixth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 97 on average. The Black Knights have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 72.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: STADIUM
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.99
Odds
The Black Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
