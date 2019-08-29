W. Kentucky vs. Cent. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
W. Kentucky (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)
Last Season Records: W. Kentucky 3-9-0; Cent. Arkansas 6-5-0;
What to Know
Cent. Arkansas and W. Kentucky are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Cent. Arkansas was not at the top of the league last season, but they wrapped up the season with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, this year W. Kentucky is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cent. Arkansas was 28th in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 35. As for W. Kentucky, they ranked 35th in passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, closing the season allowing only 17 overall. We'll see if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Since the experts predict a loss, Cent. Arkansas will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
