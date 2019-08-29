W. Kentucky vs. Cent. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
W. Kentucky (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)
Last Season Records: W. Kentucky 3-9-0; Cent. Arkansas 6-5-0;
What to Know
Cent. Arkansas and W. Kentucky are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. While Cent. Arkansas was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, W. Kentucky is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cent. Arkansas was 28th in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 35. As for W. Kentucky, they ranked 35th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 17 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
Since the experts predict a loss, Cent. Arkansas will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 9.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night