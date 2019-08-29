W. Kentucky vs. Cent. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)

Last Season Records: W. Kentucky 3-9-0; Cent. Arkansas 6-5-0;

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas and W. Kentucky are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. While Cent. Arkansas was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, W. Kentucky is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cent. Arkansas was 28th in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 35. As for W. Kentucky, they ranked 35th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 17 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

Since the experts predict a loss, Cent. Arkansas will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 9.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.