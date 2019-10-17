W. Kentucky vs. Charlotte live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte football game
Who's Playing
W. Kentucky (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: W. Kentucky 4-2-0; Charlotte 2-4-0
What to Know
Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41 points per game before their next game. Charlotte and Western Kentucky will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The 49ers are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
Charlotte has to be aching after a bruising 48-23 loss to FIU on Saturday. The losing side was boosted by RB Benny LeMay, who picked up 144 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught four passes for 90 yards.
Meanwhile, Western Kentucky might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 17-8 win over Army.
Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Western Kentucky comes into the contest boasting the 13th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 172.7. Less enviably, Charlotte are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 18 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the 49ers.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the 49ers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
W. Kentucky and Charlotte both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Charlotte 40 vs. W. Kentucky 14
- Oct 14, 2017 - W. Kentucky 45 vs. Charlotte 14
-
