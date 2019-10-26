W. Michigan vs. Bowling Green: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: W. Michigan 4-4; Bowling Green 2-5
What to Know
Bowling Green has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Bowling Green and Western Michigan will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Waldo Stadium. Allowing an average of 35.57 points per game, Bowling Green has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
The Falcons received a tough blow last week as they fell 38-20 to Central Michigan. Bowling Green's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Denley, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 11 carries and snatched one receiving TD.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Western Michigan was humbled. They came up short against Eastern Michigan, falling 34-27. The over/under? 61. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Bowling Green is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.50
Odds
The Broncos are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 26-point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
W. Michigan and Bowling Green both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - W. Michigan 42 vs. Bowling Green 35
- Nov 11, 2015 - Bowling Green 41 vs. W. Michigan 27
