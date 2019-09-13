W. Michigan vs. Georgia State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

W. Michigan (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: W. Michigan 1-1-0; Georgia State 2-0-0

What to Know

Georgia State will head out on the road to face off against W. Michigan at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Waldo Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Georgia State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Panthers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Furman last week, but they still walked away with a 48-42 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Monmouth two weeks ago, W. Michigan came back down to earth. W. Michigan has to be aching after a bruising 17-51 loss to Michigan State. If W. Michigan was hoping to take revenge for the 14-28 defeat against Michigan State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Georgia State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while W. Michigan's loss dropped them down to 1-1. The Broncos are stumbling into the contest with the 10th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 78.50 on average. On the other hand, the Panthers rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 7 on the season. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

W. Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.