W. Michigan vs. Georgia State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: W. Michigan 1-1-0; Georgia State 2-0-0
What to Know
Georgia State will head out on the road to face off against W. Michigan at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Waldo Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Georgia State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Panthers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Furman last week, but they still walked away with a 48-42 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Monmouth two weeks ago, W. Michigan came back down to earth. W. Michigan has to be aching after a bruising 17-51 loss to Michigan State. If W. Michigan was hoping to take revenge for the 14-28 defeat against Michigan State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Georgia State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while W. Michigan's loss dropped them down to 1-1. The Broncos are stumbling into the contest with the 10th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 78.50 on average. On the other hand, the Panthers rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 7 on the season. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
W. Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Georgia State 15 vs. W. Michigan 34
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.