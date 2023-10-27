Who's Playing

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Florida State 7-0, Wake Forest 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wake Forest will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wake Forest's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They managed a 21-17 win over Pittsburgh. The score was all tied up 7-7 at the break, but Wake Forest was the better team in the second half.

Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to Demond Claiborne, who rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest was down by four with only 40 seconds left when they drove 48 yards for the winning score. Santino Marucci hit Cameron Hite from 15 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Florida State put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 38-20 victory over Duke. Florida State's win was all the more impressive since Duke was averaging only 9.83 points allowed on the season.

It was another big night for Jordan Travis, who threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Wake Forest now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Florida State, their victory was their seventh straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 7-0.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Florida State, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Wake Forest beat Florida State 31-21 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Will Wake Forest repeat their success, or does Florida State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Wake Forest.