Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-2, Wake Forest 3-0

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: The CW

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will head out on the road to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Things started off rough for Georgia Tech last Saturday, and unfortunately they ended that way too. It couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 48-23 to Ole Miss. Georgia Tech were down 24-10 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Georgia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Haynes King, who threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from WR Eric Singleton Jr., who picked up 97 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest must be getting used to good results now that the squad has four straight victories. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Old Dominion 27-24.

WR Taylor Morin was the offensive standout of the match as he picked up 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Morin's biggest highlight was a 48-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the other side of the line, DL Jasheen Davis wouldn't leave the quarterback alone and laid him out three times before the game was over.

Wake Forest's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB ten times. The heavy lifting was done by LB Jacob Roberts and Davis who each racked up two sacks.

While only Wake Forest took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Wake Forest are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 1-2 against the spread).

Georgia Tech will be out to turn their luck around, while Wake Forest will be hoping to grab another victory. Check back to see if Georgia Tech can bounce back or if Wake Forest can keep them down.

Odds

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.