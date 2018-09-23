Wake Forest fires defensive coordinator after giving up 56 points to Notre Dame

Wake Forest surrendered 56 points and 566 yards in a 56-27 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, and it has cost the Demon Deacons' defensive coordinator his job. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday that he had fired Jay Sawvel.

"This was a difficult decision and not a spur of the moment decision," said Clawson in a release. "I want to thank Coach Sawvel for all his hard work with our football program over the last two years. Coach Sawvel is a very good person and a good football coach."

Wake did not make an announcement about who would replace Sawvel as its defensive coordinator. Instead, the school promoted defensive analyst to a full-time role coaching outside linebackers. The release noted that "other defensive duties will be split among the defensive staff with specific roles yet to be determined."

So it looks like defensive coordinator by committee.

While Wake Forest's defense struggled against Notre Dame, it wasn't a new phenomenon. The Deacons are allowing more yards per game (484) than any other team in the ACC this season, and have allowed an ACC-worst 33.5 points per game this season.