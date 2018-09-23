Wake Forest fires defensive coordinator after giving up 56 points to Notre Dame
Wake Forest's defense ranks last in the ACC in yards allowed and points allowed per game
Wake Forest surrendered 56 points and 566 yards in a 56-27 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, and it has cost the Demon Deacons' defensive coordinator his job. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday that he had fired Jay Sawvel.
"This was a difficult decision and not a spur of the moment decision," said Clawson in a release. "I want to thank Coach Sawvel for all his hard work with our football program over the last two years. Coach Sawvel is a very good person and a good football coach."
Wake did not make an announcement about who would replace Sawvel as its defensive coordinator. Instead, the school promoted defensive analyst to a full-time role coaching outside linebackers. The release noted that "other defensive duties will be split among the defensive staff with specific roles yet to be determined."
So it looks like defensive coordinator by committee.
While Wake Forest's defense struggled against Notre Dame, it wasn't a new phenomenon. The Deacons are allowing more yards per game (484) than any other team in the ACC this season, and have allowed an ACC-worst 33.5 points per game this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 TV times: LSU at Florida on CBS
LSU and Florida's cross-division rivalry has produced classic finishes in recent years
-
Week 5 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Trevor Lawrence to start against Cuse
This move has been in the cards for a while as the Tigers move on to the five-star freshma...
-
The Monday After: Alabama is trash
A look at the weekend that was in college football while fulfilling a Nick Saban request
-
Power Rankings: Will anyone stop Bama?
Dennis Dodd's new college football rankings have a familiar, though slightly altered, top...
-
Week 5 college football odds, lines
it's never too early to look ahead to next Saturday and some of the top spreads out there