Wake Forest presumptive starting QB suspended three games for violation of team rules

Wake Forest doesn't need to see its roster thinned before fall camp even opens, but it lost a key player Thursday night to suspension.

Coach Dave Clawson announced that presumptive starting quarterback Kendall Hinton and tight end Thomas Cole have been suspended three games for violation of team rules.

"Kendall and Thomas made poor decisions and they take responsibility for their actions," Clawson said. "There are consequences to those decisions and we hope that they will each learn from this and continue to grow and mature."

Hinton, a 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt junior, appeared in five games last year for the Demon Deacons, going 24-of-47 for 399 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added 190 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He was in line to be the starting quarterback in 2018 after John Wolford exhausted his eligibility following the 2017 season.

Cole, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound redshirt sophomore, played in three games in 2017 but did not record a catch.

Wake Forest's first three games of 2018 are at Tulane, home vs. Towson and at home in Week 3 to open the ACC slate vs. Boston College.