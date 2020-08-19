Watch Now: Filling Out College Football Playoff With Three Power Five Conferences ( 2:10 )

Wake Forest will proceed with the 2020 college football season without its top offensive playmaker. In a statement shared on his Twitter account, wide receiver Sage Surratt announced he would opt out of the upcoming fall due to "the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19." Instead, Surratt will spend his time focusing on the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Thank you to our remarkable coaching staff, administration, exceptional athletic trainers, academic support team and outstanding strength and conditioning coaches who play a vital role in our program," Surratt said. "Your dedication has been invaluable to my development. Our team's overall success isn't possible without the leadership of Coach [Dave] Clawson and [athletic director] John Currie."

Surratt was not only Wake Forest's top offensive weapon, he was also considered one of college football's top receivers entering an uncertain 2020 season. He led the Demon Deacons with 1,0001 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019 despite missing the last four games of the year due to injury. He's expected to be among the 10 best receivers available in the upcoming draft.

With Surratt choosing to focus on the NFL, the Power Five conferences have now lost more than 40 players to opt outs for the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic.