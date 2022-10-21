The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Wake Forest has not played since Oct. 8 when it picked up a 45-10 win over Army. Boston College is also coming off its bye week following a 31-3 loss to Clemson.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by 20.5-points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 60.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College spread: Wake Forest -20.5

Wake Forest vs. Boston College over/under: 60 points

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest had its perfect season come to an end when it lost to Clemson in double overtime at the end of September, but that did not stop the Demon Deacons from playing good football in their next two games. They bounced back with a 31-21 win at Florida State as 6-point underdogs and then blew out Army in a 45-10 final the following week. Wake Forest has won 11 consecutive games during the month of October and has won two games in a row against Boston College.

The Demon Deacons have scored 247 points this season, setting a program record through six games. Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman is the active FBS leader with 88 career touchdown passes. Wake Forest has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, while Boston College has only covered once in its last eight contests.

Why Boston College can cover

The road team has won seven straight meetings in this series, which is good news for Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles have had some poor results this season, but they are just two games removed from pulling off a 34-33 upset as 13.5-point underdogs against Louisville. They only trailed No. 5 Clemson by a touchdown at halftime before allowing a few late scores in the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest has four important games coming up against Louisville, NC State, North Carolina and Syracuse, so the Eagles might not command their full attention. The Demon Deacons have already been caught looking ahead once this year, beating Liberty by one point as 17.5-point favorites. They have lost five of their last six home games against Boston College, which makes this 20.5-point spread look steep.

