Wake Forest vs. Duke: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. Duke (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 7-3; Duke 4-6
What to Know
The Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. Neither Duke nor Wake could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
There's no need to mince words: the Blue Devils lost to the Syracuse Orange last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 49-6. QB Quentin Harris just could not get things rolling his way: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 157 yards passing.
Meanwhile, Wake took a serious blow against the Clemson Tigers, falling 52-3. Wake was down 45-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The Blue Devils took a serious blow against the Demon Deacons when the two teams last met in last November, falling 59-7. Can the Blue Devils avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Wake Forest and Duke both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Wake Forest 59 vs. Duke 7
- Nov 25, 2017 - Duke 31 vs. Wake Forest 23
- Sep 10, 2016 - Wake Forest 24 vs. Duke 14
- Nov 28, 2015 - Duke 27 vs. Wake Forest 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Wolverines have won 23 straight against the Hoosiers
-
Oregon vs. Arizona St. pick, live stream
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff...
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
Texas A&M vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The Bulldogs and Aggies square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Week 13 college football expert picks,
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 13.
-
Texas vs. Baylor pick, live stream
Baylor tries to bounce back from its loss to Oklahoma while Texas tries to save it season
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
New Mexico vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the New Mexico vs. Air Force football game