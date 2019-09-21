Wake Forest vs. Elon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Elon football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. Elon (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 3-0-0; Elon 2-1-0
What to Know
Wake Forest has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Elon at BB&T Field at noon on Saturday. Wake Forest is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
The Demon Deacons and North Carolina couldn't quite live up to the 65-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Demon Deacons snuck past North Carolina with a 24-18 win. QB Jamie Newman did work as he rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Newman's 51-yard touchdown toss to WR Sage Surratt in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, Elon won the last time they met up with Richmond, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Elon was the clear victor by a 42-20 margin over Richmond. With the Phoenix ahead 28-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Everything came up roses for the Demon Deacons against the Phoenix when the teams last met four seasons ago as the squad secured a 41-3 victory. Will the Demon Deacons repeat their success, or does Elon have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Series History
Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 03, 2015 - Wake Forest 41 vs. Elon 3
-
