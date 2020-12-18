THIS GAME HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19...

An ACC battle is on tap between the Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at noon ET on Saturday at Truist Field. Wake Forest is 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while FSU is 3-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. The two ACC rivals have met 38 times previously and the Seminoles have dominated the series with a 30-7-1 all-time advantage.

However, it was Wake Forest who got the better of Florida State last season, winning 22-20 as three-point underdogs on the road. The Demon Deacons are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 66.

Here are several college football odds for Wake Forest vs. Florida State:

Wake Forest vs. Florida State spread: Wake Forest -6.5

Wake Forest vs. Florida State over-under: 66 points

Wake Forest vs. Florida State money line: Wake Forest -250, FSU +205



Latest Odds: Wake Forest Demon Deacons -6.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-21 punch to the gut against the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday. Wake Forest's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Jaquarii Roberson, who caught nine passes for one TD and 138 yards. Roberson has 54 catches for 795 yards and five touchdowns now on the season and has had at least 130 yards and a touchdown in each of his last three games.

Wake Forest has absolutely dominated the turnover battle so far in 2020 as well. The Demon Deacons have given the ball away just three times and forced 16 turnovers in eight games. It's no coincidence that the Demon Deacons forced at least three turnovers in all four of their wins this season and taking the ball away will be a point of emphasis against a Florida State squad that has turned the ball over 17 times this year.

What you need to know about Florida State

Meanwhile, everything went the Seminoles' way against the Duke Blue Devils last Saturday as they made off with a 56-35 win. QB Jordan Travis did his thing and passed for two TDs and 192 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 90 yards. Travis' 68-yard touchdown toss to RB Ja'Khi Douglas in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Offensive efficiency has been key for Florida State this season. In the three games where the Seminoles have averaged at least 6.5 yards per play on offense in 2020, they're a perfect 3-0. Wake Forest has given up 1,195 yards and 104 points in its last two games, so the Seminoles should be able to move the ball effectively in this one.

How to make Florida State vs. Wake Forest picks

