Who's Playing

Liberty @ No. 19 Wake Forest

Current Records: Liberty 2-0; Wake Forest 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Liberty Flames can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 5 p.m. ET at Truist Field.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Liberty and the UAB Blazers on Saturday, but the Flames stepped up in the second half for a 21-14 win. Liberty QB Kaidon Salter was slinging it as he accumulated 202 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Liberty's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UAB's offensive line to sack QB Dylan Hopkins four times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was DE TreShaun Clark and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Clark.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest didn't have too much trouble with the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road on Saturday as they won 45-25. Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman did work as he passed for four TDs and 300 yards on 27 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hartman's 68-yard TD bomb to WR A.T. Perry in the first quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Liberty caused 4 turnovers against the Blazers, so the Demon Deacons will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.