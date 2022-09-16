The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to improve to 3-0 before opening ACC play next week when they play host to the Liberty Flames on Saturday. Wake Forest has opened the season with a pair of blowout wins over VMI and Vanderbilt. Liberty is confident coming into this matchup as well after beating Southern Miss and UAB in its first two games.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Liberty odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 63.5. Before entering any Liberty vs. Wake Forest picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Liberty. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Wake Forest vs. Liberty:

Wake Forest vs. Liberty spread: Wake Forest -16.5

Wake Forest vs. Liberty over/under: 63.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Liberty picks: See pick here

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest has been dominant during the first two weeks of the season, beginning with a 44-10 win over VMI as a 33.5-point favorite. The Demon Deacons were even more impressive last week, racing out to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter of a 45-25 victory at Vanderbilt. Junior quarterback Sam Hartman, who missed the season opener, threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns against the Commodores.

The Demon Deacons also had their way on the ground, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown as a team. Liberty has played a pair of close games, including a quadruple-overtime thriller at Southern Miss, so the Demon Deacons have a rest advantage in Week 3. In addition, Wake Forest is on a 10-game home winning streak, while Liberty has only covered the spread once in its last six road games.

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty is not going to back down from this challenge, as it has already gone on the road and picked up a win over Southern Miss this season. The Flames also pulled off an upset against UAB last week, notching a 21-14 victory as 6-point underdogs. They have now won 10 of their last 11 games played in the month of September.

The Flames are going to be the best defensive team that Wake Forest has faced this season, as they rank 10th nationally in passing yards allowed per game, despite having to play four overtime periods against Southern Miss. They are also excellent at recording takeaways, ranked second in turnovers forced (4.5 per game). Liberty has already knocked off two Power Five teams and won three consecutive bowl games under head coach Hugh Freeze.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Liberty picks

The model has simulated Liberty vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Liberty? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Liberty vs. Wake Forest spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.