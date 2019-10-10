Wake Forest vs. Louisville: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Wake Forest (home) vs. Louisville (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 5-0-0; Louisville 3-2-0
What to Know
Wake Forest has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. An ACC battle is on tap between Wake Forest and Louisville at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The Demon Deacons and Boston College couldn't quite live up to the 69.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Demon Deacons skirted past Boston College 27-24. QB Jamie Newman did work as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 23 carries and accumulated 243 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Newman has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
As for Louisville, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Florida State, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. On Saturday, Louisville narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boston College 41-39. The Eagles can consider this payback for the 38-20 defeat they dealt the Cardinals the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.
The Demon Deacons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-2-1 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 5-0 and the Cardinals to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Demon Deacons and Louisville clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Wake Forest and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Wake Forest 56 vs. Louisville 35
- Oct 28, 2017 - Wake Forest 42 vs. Louisville 32
- Nov 12, 2016 - Louisville 44 vs. Wake Forest 12
- Oct 30, 2015 - Louisville 20 vs. Wake Forest 19
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 7 SEC picks against the spread
The showdown between the Gators and Tigers in Death Valley highlights Week 7 in the SEC
-
CFB odds, Week 7 picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's South Carolina vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Miami vs. Virginia odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of ACC football.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game