Wake Forest vs. Louisville: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 19 Wake Forest (home) vs. Louisville (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 5-0-0; Louisville 3-2-0

What to Know

Wake Forest has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. An ACC battle is on tap between Wake Forest and Louisville at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Demon Deacons and Boston College couldn't quite live up to the 69.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Demon Deacons skirted past Boston College 27-24. QB Jamie Newman did work as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 23 carries and accumulated 243 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Newman has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

As for Louisville, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Florida State, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. On Saturday, Louisville narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Boston College 41-39. The Eagles can consider this payback for the 38-20 defeat they dealt the Cardinals the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.

The Demon Deacons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-2-1 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 5-0 and the Cardinals to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Demon Deacons and Louisville clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Wake Forest and Louisville both have two wins in their last four games.