The No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Wake Forest has won all three games during its winning streak by double digits, including a 43-15 victory over Boston College last week. Louisville is on a two-game winning streak of its own, beating Pittsburgh in a 24-10 final its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Louisville vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest spread: Louisville +3.5

Louisville vs. Wake Forest over/under: 64 points

Louisville vs. Wake Forest money line: Louisville +143, Wake Forest -170

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville suffered a disappointing loss to Boston College earlier this month, but the Cardinals have responded with a pair of resilient performances. They beat Virginia by 17 points on the road before using a 17-point fourth quarter to pick up a 24-10 win over Pittsburgh last week. Quarterback Malik Cunningham threw two touchdown passes in a game for the first time this season.

Cunningham's passing numbers have been down this year, but he has been as effective as ever running the ball. He has a team-high 503 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Louisville has won six of the last nine meetings between these teams, and the Cardinals have covered the spread in four of its last six games this season.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest's chances of making the College Football Playoff were reduced dramatically when the Demon Deacons lost to Clemson in double overtime last month, but they have been able to keep themselves in the conversation with a trio of wins since then. They picked up a 10-point road win at then-No. 23 Florida State before blowing out Army and Boston College in their last two games. Their offense comes into this game ranked 10th in the country in scoring, averaging 41.4 points per game.

Quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for six touchdowns in the win against Boston College, including five touchdown passes. Hartman now ranks third on the all-time ACC list in career touchdown passes, putting him two behind former North Carolina State quarterback Philip Rivers. The Demon Deacons have been one of the most profitable teams to back in college football this season, covering the spread in six of their seven games.

