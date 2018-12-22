Wake Forest vs. Memphis odds, line: 2018 Birmingham Bowl picks, best predictions from expert who's 9-1

Bowl season creates unique matchups, and the 2018 Birmingham Bowl will host two teams that haven't played each other in over 50 years. Memphis and Wake Forest last met when the two sides played a four-game series against each other from 1964-1967, but they'll meet this year at the Jared Birmingham Bowl at noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 22. Both sides have strong offenses, with Memphis averaging over 530 yards per game and Wake Forest averaging over 450. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites over the Demon Deacons with the total set at 74.5 in the latest Memphis vs. Wake Forest odds. However, Memphis will be without start RB Darrell Henderson, who is sitting to focus on the draft, which will make your 2018 Birmingham Bowl picks a challenge. That's why you'll want to check out the Memphis vs. Wake Forest picks from college football handicapping expert Zack Cimini.

when it comes to Wake Forest against-the-spread picks, Cimini is on an amazing 9-1 run.

That includes nailing Wake Forest to cover as 17-point underdogs against NC State last month.

Cimini knows Memphis will be without star running back Darrell Henderson on Saturday as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Henderson was a beast for Memphis this season, rushing the ball 214 times for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns. However, he wasn't the only Tiger to rush for 1,000 yards this season.

Henderson's backfield counterpart, Patrick Taylor Jr., also hit that mark and ended the year with three straight games of 100-plus yards rushing and a touchdown. The junior back found pay dirt 16 times and will be licking his chops to go against a Wake Forest defense that is giving up over 190 rushing yards per game. The Demon Deacons were absolutely gashed by Syracuse for 264 yards and five touchdowns on the ground earlier this season.

But just because the Tigers can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover the 2018 Birmingham Bowl spread.

One thing Wake Forest will be hoping to take advantage of to cover the 3.5 points, or even score the upset, will be the recent uptick in passing efficiency with Jamie Newman filling in for injured starter Sam Hartman.

In the three starts Newman has made since Harman broke his foot, Wake Forest managed a pair of wins and Newman was excellent in both those wins. In an upset as a double-digit underdog against N.C. State, he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns without an interception for a passer rating of 172.3.

In the 59-7 beatdown of Duke to gain bowl eligibility, he threw for 177 yards and four touchdowns while completing over 78 percent of his 23 pass attempts for a passer rating of 200.3. If Newman can put the running game in positions to move the offense and then capitalize over the top when Memphis tries to drop defenders into the box, it easy to map out a path to a cover on Dec. 22.

