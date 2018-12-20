Wake Forest vs. Memphis odds, line: 2018 Birmingham Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 9-1

The 2018 Birmingham Bowl will pit two entertaining, albeit contrasting, offenses as the Memphis Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Legion Field in Alabama's largest city. Kickoff Saturday is at noon ET. Even without running back Darrell Henderson as he prepares for the NFL Draft, Memphis has Patrick Taylor Jr., another 1,000-yard back who has helped the Tigers become the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation. Wake Forest can move the ball up and down the field, as evidenced by its 59-7 blowout of Duke to secure bowl eligibility. The Tigers are three-point favorites and the total is 73 in the latest Wake Forest vs. Memphis odds. Before you make your own Wake Forest vs. Memphis picks, be sure to check out the 2018 Birmingham Bowl predictions from SportsLine college football handicapper Zack Cimini.

The fast-rising Las Vegas prognosticator has turned a profit in every sport, but Cimini is tremendously adept at sniffing out spread winners in college football. And when it comes to Wake Forest against-the-spread picks, Cimini is on an amazing 9-1 run.

That includes nailing Wake Forest to cover as 17-point underdogs against NC State last month. He has also gone 20-13 in recent college football picks against the spread. Now, he has locked in on Memphis vs. Wake Forest and just revealed a strong pick only over at SportsLine.

Cimini knows that as both teams set their sights on the 2018 Birmingham Bowl, it's no secret that Memphis will be leaning on its running game. The good news for Memphis is that with the exception of a 31-yard output in a loss to Tulane earlier in the year, running the rock hasn't been an issue. The Tigers averaged nearly 286 yards rushing this season, but if you take the Tulane game out of the equation, they were over 300.

Taylor is more than up for the challenge. Even in a sidekick role, he has run for over 2,400 yards the past three seasons and scored 32 times. Her averaged over 100 yards in his final six games while scoring nine rushing touchdowns.

But just because the Tigers can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover the 2018 Birmingham Bowl spread.

Cimini knows that Wake Forest and Memphis had Tulane as a common opponent. The Demon Deacons had no problems against Tulane's defense, racking up 548 yards in a season-opening win.

All season long, Dave Clawson's squad has taken a by-any-means-necessary approach, averaging over 450 yards with a nearly even run-pass ratio. Considering that Memphis' defense has struggled to defend both at times this season, quarterback Jamie Newman and running backs Cade Carney and Matt Colburn should have plenty of opportunities.

We can tell you Cimini is leaning toward the over, but his much stronger pick is on the side. He has studied the latest Birmingham Bowl odds and discovered a crucial x-factor you haven't considered that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2018 Birmingham Bowl? And what crucial x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the which side of the Memphis-Wake Forest spread you need to be all over, all from the expert who's 9-1 on spread picks involving the Demon Deacons, and find out.