Wake Forest vs. Memphis odds, line: 2018 Birmingham Bowl picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 9-1

Two teams who can light up the scoreboard will meet in the 2018 Birmingham Bowl as the Memphis Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off from Legion Field. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday in the first of four games on the 2018-19 college football schedule that day. Memphis enters Saturday's showdown having won four of its last five games, while Wake Forest has won three of its last five, including a dominant 59-7 victory over Duke to end the regular season. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 72.5 in the latest Wake Forest vs. Memphis odds.

Cimini knows Memphis will be without star running back Darrell Henderson on Saturday as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Henderson was a beast for Memphis this season, rushing the ball 214 times for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns. However, he wasn't the only Tiger to rush for 1,000 yards this season.

Henderson's backfield counterpart, Patrick Taylor Jr., also hit that mark and ended the year with three straight games of 100-plus yards rushing and a touchdown. The junior back found pay dirt 16 times and will be licking his chops to go against a Wake Forest defense that is giving up over 190 rushing yards per game. The Demon Deacons were absolutely gashed by Syracuse for 264 yards and five touchdowns on the ground earlier this season.

Cimini knows that Wake Forest and Memphis had Tulane as a common opponent. The Demon Deacons had no problems against Tulane's defense, racking up 548 yards in a season-opening win.

All season long, Dave Clawson's squad has taken a by-any-means-necessary approach, averaging over 450 yards with a nearly even run-pass ratio. Considering that Memphis' defense has struggled to defend both at times this season, quarterback Jamie Newman and running backs Cade Carney and Matt Colburn should have plenty of opportunities.

