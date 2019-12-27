Wake Forest vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Michigan State 6-6; Wake Forest 8-4

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Michigan State Spartans have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Wake and MSU will compete for holiday cheer in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday at Yankee Stadium at 3:20 p.m. ET. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Demon Deacons now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Wake fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Syracuse Orange four weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Wake lost to 'Cuse 39-30. The Demon Deacons got a solid performance out of WR Donavon Greene, who caught seven passes for one TD and 172 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Near the top of the highlight reel was Sam Hartman's 75-yard TD bomb to Greene in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, things were close when MSU and the Maryland Terrapins clashed four weeks ago, but the Spartans ultimately edged out the opposition 19-16. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Maryland made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Spartans' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Maryland's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 27 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Michigan State's victory lifted them to 6-6 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Demon Deacons rank 12th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 473.4 on average. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 11 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:20 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:20 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Spartans are a 4-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.