Wake Forest vs. NC State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wake Forest vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Wake Forest (home) vs. NC State (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 6-1; NC State 4-3
What to Know
NC State and Wake Forest have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Wolfpack now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Wolfpack suffered a grim 45-24 defeat to Boston College two weeks ago. NC State's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Devin Leary, who passed for 259 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest squeaked by Florida State by less than a field goal, winning 22-20. Wake Forest's WR Sage Surratt was one of the most active players for the squad as he caught seven passes for 170 yards.
Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 6-1 while NC State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Wake Forest rank 15th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 20 on the season. But NC State enters the matchup with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for 10th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.99
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Wake Forest and NC State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 08, 2018 - Wake Forest 27 vs. NC State 23
- Nov 18, 2017 - Wake Forest 30 vs. NC State 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - NC State 33 vs. Wake Forest 16
- Oct 24, 2015 - NC State 35 vs. Wake Forest 17
-
