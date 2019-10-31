Wake Forest vs. NC State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wake Forest vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Wake Forest (home) vs. NC State (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 6-1; NC State 4-3
What to Know
Wake Forest and NC State have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Wake Forest and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. The Demon Deacons have kept their last three contests to within three points, so NC State should be prepared for a fight.
It was a close one, but last week Wake Forest sidestepped Florida State for a 22-20 win. WR Sage Surratt was the offensive standout of the contest for Wake Forest, as he caught seven passes for 170 yards.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack were the 28-23 winners over Boston College when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Wolfpack have to be aching after a bruising 45-24 defeat to Boston College. The Wolfpack were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.
The Demon Deacons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3-1 against the spread.
Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 6-1 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll find out if Wake Forest can add another positive mark to their record or if the Wolfpack can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Wake Forest's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Wake Forest and NC State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 08, 2018 - Wake Forest 27 vs. NC State 23
- Nov 18, 2017 - Wake Forest 30 vs. NC State 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - NC State 33 vs. Wake Forest 16
- Oct 24, 2015 - NC State 35 vs. Wake Forest 17
