Wake Forest vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 100-64 roll

The No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons look to keep pace in the ACC Atlantic Division when they host the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a key college football matchup on Saturday. The Demon Deacons (6-1) are 4-1 at home this season, while the Wolfpack (4-3) are 0-3 on the road. Kickoff from BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., is set for noon ET. The Demon Deacons are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5, up slightly after the line opened at 60. Wake is -290 on the money line (risk $290 to win $100), while NC State is +233 (risk $100 to win $233).

The model knows Wake Forest enters November with just one loss for the first time since the 2006 season. The Demon Deacons have one of the nation's top offenses, ranking fifth in total offense (523.9 yards per game), seventh in passing offense (327.7) and ninth in third down conversions (50 percent), converting 62-of-124 attempts. Wake Forest ranks in the top 20 nationally in passing efficiency (159.06), scoring (37.1), fewest penalties (28) and sacks allowed (1.14 per game).

Offensively, junior quarterback Jamie Newman has thrown for 1,772 yards in six games, completing 141-of-209 passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes. No Wake Forest quarterback has ever reached 2,000 yards in fewer than eight games. In last year's win over the Wolfpack, Newman was 22-for-33 for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 44 yards.

But just because the Demon Deacons have been dominant does not guarantee they will cover the Wake Forest vs. North Carolina State spread on Saturday.

That's because North Carolina State is no stranger to success, with five straight winning seasons and eight over the past nine years. The Wolfpack are ranked 40th nationally in passing yards per game (258.1). They'll turn to freshman quarterback Devin Leary in this matchup after he tossed three touchdowns in relief of Bailey Hockman in their last game against Boston College.

Senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison has been a beast against opposing offenses and leads the Wolfpack with seven sacks and 32 tackles, including 19 solo. Junior linebacker Louis Acceus is also having a huge season with 45 tackles, 27 solo, and 4.5 sacks. He has recorded 24 tackles over the past two games.

