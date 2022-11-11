The No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday night. North Carolina has won all five of its road games this season, including a 31-28 win at Virginia last week. Wake Forest is hoping to snap a two-game losing skid following a loss at then-No. 22 NC State its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 76.5.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina spread: Wake Forest -3.5

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina over/under: 76 points

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina money line: Wake Forest -170, North Carolina 143

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest might be on a two-game losing streak, but both of those losses came on the road against quality opponents. The Demon Deacons have won four of their five home games this season, with the lone loss coming in double overtime against then-No. 5 Clemson. They have scored at least 37 points in all five home games, so they are well equipped to deal with North Carolina's offense.

Junior quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,423 yards and 24 touchdowns, connecting with junior wide receiver A.T. Perry 47 times for 711 yards and six scores. Running backs Justice Ellison, Christian Turner and Quinton Cooley are all averaging at least 4.1 yards per carry. Wake Forest is 13-1 in its last 14 home games and has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina quietly comes into this matchup with as much momentum as any team in the conference, rattling off five consecutive wins since its loss to Notre Dame in September. The Tar Heels have won a few of those games in blowout fashion due to an offense that has scored at least 27 points in every game this season. Freshman quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.

Hartman has been lighting up the scoreboard at times this season as well, but he has thrown three interceptions in each of his last two games. Maye also has more running ability than Hartman, rushing for 513 yards and four touchdowns. The Tar Heels have won four of the last six meetings between these teams, so they will be coming into this matchup with confidence.

