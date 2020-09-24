Who's Playing

No. 15 Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Notre Dame 2-0; Wake Forest 0-2

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Notre Dame and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Truist Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Fighting Irish got themselves on the board against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, but South Florida never followed suit. Notre Dame steamrolled past South Florida 52 to nothing at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Notre Dame had established a 45 to nothing advantage. Notre Dame RB C'Borius Flemister looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Wake Forest was not quite the NC State Wolfpack's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Demon Deacons fell in a 45-42 heartbreaker. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for three TDs and 131 yards on 27 carries. Walker III hadn't helped his team much against the Clemson Tigers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next game looks promising for the Fighting Irish, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered a 23-point spread.

Everything went Notre Dame's way against Wake Forest when the teams previously met two seasons ago as they made off with a 56-27 win. Will Notre Dame repeat their success, or does Wake Forest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.