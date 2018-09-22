Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

On Saturday Wake Forest take on Notre Dame at 12:00 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 48-37 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

If Wake Forest were riding high off their 51-20 takedown of Towson two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wake Forest fell to Boston College 34-41. Wake Forest's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Hartman, who accumulated 214 passing yards and picked up 65 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame secured a 22-17 W over Vanderbilt. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 3-0 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. In Notre Dame's win, Tony Jones Jr. picked up 118 yards on the ground and caught passes for 56 yards and Brandon Wimbush picked up 84 yards on the ground and accumulated 122 passing yards. We'll see if Wake Forest have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.