Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: Wake Forest 5-5; Pittsburgh 6-4

What to Know

Wake Forest are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Wake Forest aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Wake Forest didn't have too many spare points in their match with NC State last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 27-23 win. No one put up better numbers for Wake Forest than Jamie Newman, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Virginia Tech last week; they left with a three-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Virginia Tech and carried off a 52-22 victory.

Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 5-5 and Pittsburgh to 6-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina

BB&T Field, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

This season, Wake Forest are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.