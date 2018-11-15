Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)
Current records: Wake Forest 5-5; Pittsburgh 6-4
What to Know
Wake Forest are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Wake Forest aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Wake Forest didn't have too many spare points in their match with NC State last Thursday, but they still walked away with a 27-23 win. No one put up better numbers for Wake Forest than Jamie Newman, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Virginia Tech last week; they left with a three-game streak. Pittsburgh made easy work of Virginia Tech and carried off a 52-22 victory.
Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 5-5 and Pittsburgh to 6-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
This season, Wake Forest are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texas vs. Iowa State odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas and Iowa State football
-
Six Pack of picks: ND's time to shine
Trust The Process once again as we take you into the penultimate week of the regular seaso...
-
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. New Mexico odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Memphis vs. SMU odds, picks, best bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of SMU and Memphis football
-
Jedd Fisch meets with Kansas about job
Fisch is the third known coach to speak with Kansas about its football opening