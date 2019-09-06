Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 52-31 run

The Rice Owls will try to earn their first win against a Power Five program in six years when they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday night in Houston. The Owls (0-1) haven't beaten a team from one of the top five conferences since defeating Kansas, 23-14, on Sept. 14, 2013. Since then, they're 0-11 against Power Five teams. Rice is coming off a tight 14-7 loss at Army, while the Demon Deacons (1-0) opened the season with a 38-35 victory against Utah State in which they rallied three times in the second half. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Rice picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Wake Forest's offense will be tough to stop. Last week against the Aggies, the Demon Deacons threw for 401 yards, which ranked ninth nationally, and racked up 579 total yards (14th) in the win. They received contributions from all over the field: Junior quarterback Jamie Newman completed 34-of-47 passes for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth, receiver Sage Surratt caught seven balls for 158 yards and a touchdown and running back Cade Carney rushed for 105 yards in the win.

In addition the model knows that the Demon Deacons have 11 starters back (including six on offense) from the team that routed Rice, 56-24, last year in Winston-Salem. In the game, they scored two touchdowns on defense and raced out to a 42-3 lead at the half and cruised to victory. Their 56 points set a record for most points scored at BB&T Field.

But just because the Demon Deacons looked impressive in the opener does not guarantee they will cover the Wake Forest vs. Rice spread on Friday.

Despite losing, the Owls played well on the road against an Army team that went 11-2 last season and was riding a nine-game winning streak. Rice held the Black Knights to 4.1 yards per rush, well below their average of 4.9 from last year. The Owls also limited Army to 231 total rushing yards, also below its average of 312.5 from last season, which was second best in the FBS.

In addition, Rice running back Nahshon Ellerbe looks healthy and ready to contribute. Ellerbe led the Owls in rushing yards (408), carries (85) and touchdowns (six) in 2017 before a knee injury forced him to miss all but one game last season. But last week against Army, Ellerbe ran for 103 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, to spark a Rice ground game that averaged 6.0 yards per carry. A healthy Ellerbe greatly improves the Owls' chances of moving the ball this season.

