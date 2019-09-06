Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from dialed-in model on 52-31 run

Teams with contrasting offensive philosophies collide on Friday night when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the Rice Owls in Houston. The up-tempo Demon Deacons (1-0), who led the country in plays per game last year at 85.0, ran 108 in their 38-35 victory against Utah State last week. That was the second-most in the country in Week 1. Meanwhile, Rice (0-1) ran just 44 plays in its 14-7 loss at Army. The game will be a rematch of a contest played last year, which was won by Wake Forest, and kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, up one from where the line opened, while the over-under is 58.5 after the total opened at 57. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Rice picks of your own, you should listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Demon Deacons and quarterback Jamie Newman have a strong matchup against the Rice pass defense. The Owls allowed 280.1 passing yards per game last year, the worst in Conference USA and 124th in Division I football out of 129 teams. Last week, the pass defense essentially had the day off facing Army and its triple-option offense, but that won't be the case on Friday night against Newman, who completed 34-of-47 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Eleven Wake Forest starters, including six on offense, are back from last year's team, which routed the Owls by 32 points last season in Winston-Salem. In that game, the Demon Deacons bolted to a commanding 42-3 lead after two quarters and cruised to a 56-24 victory. The 56 points were the most ever scored at BB&T Field.

But just because the Demon Deacons looked impressive in the opener does not guarantee they will cover the Wake Forest vs. Rice spread on Friday.

Despite losing, the Owls played well on the road against an Army team that went 11-2 last season and was riding a nine-game winning streak. Rice held the Black Knights to 4.1 yards per rush, well below their average of 4.9 from last year. The Owls also limited Army to 231 total rushing yards, also below its average of 312.5 from last season, which was second best in the FBS.

In addition, Rice running back Nahshon Ellerbe looks healthy and ready to contribute. Ellerbe led the Owls in rushing yards (408), carries (85) and touchdowns (six) in 2017 before a knee injury forced him to miss all but one game last season. But last week against Army, Ellerbe ran for 103 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, to spark a Rice ground game that averaged 6.0 yards per carry. A healthy Ellerbe greatly improves the Owls' chances of moving the ball this season.

