Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 52-31 run

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to ride the momentum from their season-opening comeback win when they travel to Houston to play the Rice Owls on Friday. Last week against Utah State, Wake Forest (1-0) rallied three times in the second half, finally going ahead for good with a touchdown with 1:08 remaining in the game. The Demon Deacons will try to start 2-0 for the fourth straight season. Meanwhile, Rice opened the season with a 14-7 loss at Army. The Owls played the Black Knights evenly for much of the game before allowing the winning touchdown with less than four minutes left. Kickoff for Wake Forest vs. Rice is at 8 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are 19-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, while the over-under is 58.5.

The model has factored in that Wake Forest dominated the Owls last season. The Demon Deacons pounded Rice, 56-24, last year in Winston-Salem, setting a BB&T Field scoring record in the process. In the game, Wake Forest scored two defensive touchdowns, led 42-3 at halftime and never were threatened. Eleven starters (six on offense) from last year's win over the Owls are back this season.

The model also has taken into account that the Demon Deacons unveiled a prolific offense against Utah State in the season-opener. Wake Forest passed for 401 yards (ninth most nationally) and piled up 579 total yards (14th) in the win. Quarterback Jamie Newman completed 34-of-47 passes for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth.

But just because the Demon Deacons looked impressive in the opener does not guarantee they will cover the Wake Forest vs. Rice spread on Friday.

Despite losing, the Owls played well on the road against an Army team that went 11-2 last season and was riding a nine-game winning streak. Rice held the Black Knights to 4.1 yards per rush, well below their average of 4.9 from last year. The Owls also limited Army to 231 total rushing yards, also below its average of 312.5 from last season, which was second best in the FBS.

In addition, Rice running back Nahshon Ellerbe looks healthy and ready to contribute. Ellerbe led the Owls in rushing yards (408), carries (85) and touchdowns (six) in 2017 before a knee injury forced him to miss all but one game last season. But last week against Army, Ellerbe ran for 103 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, to spark a Rice ground game that averaged 6.0 yards per carry. A healthy Ellerbe greatly improves the Owls' chances of moving the ball this season.

