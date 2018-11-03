Wake Forest vs. Syracuse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)

Current records: Wake Forest 4-4-1; Syracuse 6-2-1

What to Know

Syracuse will challenge Wake Forest on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Wake Forest will need to watch out since Syracuse have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Last week, Syracuse had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 51-41 win over NC State. Eric Dungey, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Syracuse's success.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Wake Forest, but their most recent game may have softened the blow. They made easy work of Louisville and carried off a 56-35 victory.

Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 4-4-1 and Syracuse to 6-2-1. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina

BB&T Field, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.82

Prediction

The Orange are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

This season, Wake Forest are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 5-2-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Orange, as the game opened with the Orange as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Wake Forest have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.