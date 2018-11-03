Wake Forest vs. Syracuse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)
Current records: Wake Forest 4-4-1; Syracuse 6-2-1
What to Know
Syracuse will challenge Wake Forest on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Wake Forest will need to watch out since Syracuse have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Last week, Syracuse had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 51-41 win over NC State. Eric Dungey, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Syracuse's success.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Wake Forest, but their most recent game may have softened the blow. They made easy work of Louisville and carried off a 56-35 victory.
Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 4-4-1 and Syracuse to 6-2-1. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.82
Prediction
The Orange are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
This season, Wake Forest are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Orange, as the game opened with the Orange as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
Wake Forest have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.
- 2017 - Syracuse Orange 43 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 64
- 2016 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 28 vs. Syracuse Orange 9
- 2015 - Syracuse Orange 30 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000...
-
Pitt upsets No. 25 Virginia
The ACC Coastal race took an intriguing turn on Friday night
-
College football picks: Week 10 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 10 of the 2018 college football...
-
Oklahoma at TTU pick, live stream
The Sooners travel to Lubbock for what should be a classic Big 12 shootout
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, top picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats