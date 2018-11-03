Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wake Forest vs. Syracuse football game
Halftime Recap
Syracuse came into this game averaging 43.63 points per game, and they are putting up high numbers again. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wake Forest 21-10 at halftime. Syracuse have been relying on Moe Neal, who has rushed for 51 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries, and Jarveon Howard, who has punched in 2 rushing TDs.
With five sacks, the Syracuse defense has been a true menace for Wake Forest's offensive line. We'll see if Syracuse can keep up that pressure in the second half.
Game Preview
Syracuse have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. Syracuse will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Syracuse were able to grind out a solid win over NC State last week, winning 51-41. Eric Dungey, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Syracuse's success. Eric Dungey has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Florida St., Wake Forest were happy to find some success last Saturday. Wake Forest took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 56-35 score.
Syracuse suffered a grim 43-64 defeat to Wake Forest the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Penn State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big Ten rivals No. 5 Michigan and No. 14 Penn State...
-
Michigan vs Penn St. pick, live stream
Michigan seeks vengeance against Penn State and keep its playoff hopes alive
-
Georgia vs. Kentucky live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky battle for the SEC...
-
Texas vs. West Virginia odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas and West Virginia
-
Texas vs. WVU pick, live stream
West Virginia and Texas face off in one of Week 10's most important games
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.