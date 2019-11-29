Wake Forest vs. Syracuse odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Wake Forest is 8-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Syracuse vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under is set at 69. Wake Forest is just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games against Syracuse. And the Orange is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Syracuse absorbed a 56-34 defeat from Louisville last week. A silver lining for the Orange was the play of running back Moe Neal, who rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Quarterback Tommy DeVito went 14-for-21 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest downed Duke 39-27 last week, piling up 314 more offensive yards in the process. Quarterback Jamie Newman had a stellar game for the Demon Deacons, picking up 144 yards on the ground on 29 carries and accumulating 284 passing yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Newman's 62-yard TD bomb to Kendall Hinton in the third quarter.

The Orange stumble into Saturday giving up 454.3 yards per game, the 20th-most yards allowed per game in the nation. The Demon Deacons enter the matchup ranking 16th in the nation with 464.5 yards per game.

The total has gone under in four of Wake Forest's last five games. The total has gone under in four of Syracuse's last six games against Wake Forest. Syracuse is also 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

